Eaton Vance Management Invests $496,000 in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,362,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,592,000 after buying an additional 638,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after buying an additional 214,757 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 698,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $20.90 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.