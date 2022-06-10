Eaton Vance Management Purchases 222,119 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 200.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,119 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $139.92 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

