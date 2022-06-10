Eaton Vance Management Purchases 3,860 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 879.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,308,000 after buying an additional 224,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,022,000 after buying an additional 39,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 319,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

