Eaton Vance Management Purchases 4,374 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.