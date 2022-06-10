Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ingredion by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,779,000 after acquiring an additional 316,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 278,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after acquiring an additional 158,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,887,000 after acquiring an additional 138,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,684,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.