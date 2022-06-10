Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,146 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $11.73 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

