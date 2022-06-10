Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Avalara were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,008,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 5,473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 211,641 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.99. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,906. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.