Eaton Vance Management Sells 208 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

