Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,612 Shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.70% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

