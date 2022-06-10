Eaton Vance Management Sells 285 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $92.89 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.73.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

