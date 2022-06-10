Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,226 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 320,016 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 185,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after acquiring an additional 61,556 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

