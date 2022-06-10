Eaton Vance Management Sells 537 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.90.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

