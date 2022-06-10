Eaton Vance Management Sells 81 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in UniFirst by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

NYSE UNF opened at $170.54 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $156.04 and a 52 week high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.87.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

