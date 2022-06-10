Eaton Vance Management Trims Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €26.50 ($28.49) to €21.30 ($22.90) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

