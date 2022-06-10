Eaton Vance Management Trims Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €26.50 ($28.49) to €21.30 ($22.90) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.
About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.