Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,381 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,428 shares of company stock valued at $949,294. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

