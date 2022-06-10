Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after buying an additional 252,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 170,416 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3,778.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 122,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

EPC stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

