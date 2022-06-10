Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,594,000 after acquiring an additional 145,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,118,000 after acquiring an additional 130,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after acquiring an additional 524,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.