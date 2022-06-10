EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.44

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.44 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 29.55 ($0.37). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.36), with a volume of 11,330,873 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.44) to GBX 45 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.43) to GBX 47 ($0.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 40 ($0.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a market cap of £541.26 million and a P/E ratio of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.44.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

