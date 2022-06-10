EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in EQT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in EQT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in EQT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

