Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NightHawk Biosciences’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NHWK)

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get NightHawk Biosciences alerts:

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 1,995.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NightHawk Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:NHWK opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. NightHawk Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NightHawk Biosciences by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NightHawk Biosciences by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NightHawk Biosciences by 690.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 58,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NightHawk Biosciences (Get Rating)

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.