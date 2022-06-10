Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($4.96) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71.

In related news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 7,688 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $99,482.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $537,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

