Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Portage Biotech Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

PRTG stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the first quarter worth about $53,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

