Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Provention Bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provention Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,409 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1,007.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

