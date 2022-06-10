Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.39. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

