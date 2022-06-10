Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Curis, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Curis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 490.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.17. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Curis by 1,916.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 213,201 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Curis by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

