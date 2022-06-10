ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Shares Down 0.6%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 2,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) by 198.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.43% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

