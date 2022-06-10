ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Rating) were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.46 and last traded at $34.46. Approximately 59 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20.
