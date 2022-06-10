Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $139.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

