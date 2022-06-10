FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $369.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $319.65 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.85.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

