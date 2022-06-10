Financial Comparison: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) & Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ra Medical Systems and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ra Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,466.12%. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 528.93%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $20,000.00 543.45 -$25.07 million ($3.45) -0.10 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$16.95 million N/A N/A

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ra Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -2,278.22% -152.46% -112.57% Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. beats Ra Medical Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. The company sells its products primarily through distributors in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Ra'annana, Israel.

