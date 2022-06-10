First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INBK. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $37.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $360.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 4.89%.

In related news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,006.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.42 per share, with a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,800.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,728,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

