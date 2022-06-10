First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) vs. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Financial Contrast

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 4.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 85.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Internet Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Interstate BancSystem 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $58.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.99%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.70%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than First Interstate BancSystem.

Risk & Volatility

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 29.10% 13.17% 1.16% First Interstate BancSystem 14.78% 7.09% 0.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $166.73 million 2.16 $48.11 million $4.91 7.61 First Interstate BancSystem $656.00 million 6.14 $192.10 million $1.92 19.15

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Internet Bancorp beats First Interstate BancSystem on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity and improvement, small installment, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, and public and healthcare finance; franchise finance; and small business lending. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and provision of municipal finance lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it offers corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company provides its services through its firstib.com Website. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

About First Interstate BancSystem (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company also offers real estate loans comprising commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans comprising direct personal loans, credit card loans and lines of credit, and indirect loans; variable and fixed rate commercial loans for small and medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and service businesses for working capital needs and business expansions; and agricultural loans. In addition, it provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Further, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, and other operational services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, mining, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 147 banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

