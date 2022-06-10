First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY – Get Rating) fell 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.23 and last traded at $70.29. 294,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 640,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.77.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18.

