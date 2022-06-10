First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY – Get Rating) fell 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.23 and last traded at $70.29. 294,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 640,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.77.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.