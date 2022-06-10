First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Stock Price Down 2.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.68 and last traded at $53.73. Approximately 65,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 145,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.