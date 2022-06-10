First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.21

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.21 and traded as high as $28.50. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 449,971 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

