Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $145.00. The stock had previously closed at $135.37, but opened at $124.66. Five Below shares last traded at $131.00, with a volume of 21,956 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

Get Five Below alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.46.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.