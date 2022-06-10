FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) Trading Down 0.3%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.83 and last traded at $47.85. Approximately 18,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 28,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.