FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fortescue Metals Group Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortescue Metals Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

