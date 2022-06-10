FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Basilea Pharmaceutica alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of BPMUF stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica (Get Rating)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.