FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Resources in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $57.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $58.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $51.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.17 EPS.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

ARCH stock opened at $167.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Arch Resources has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $183.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 3.19%.

About Arch Resources (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.