FY2022 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $8.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.83) to GBX 2,400 ($30.08) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.08) to GBX 2,250 ($28.20) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,467.52.

BHP Group stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 976.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.