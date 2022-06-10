FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.79 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARWR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of ARWR opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

