FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aytu BioPharma in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.38). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 120.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Aytu BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 793.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 335,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aytu BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

