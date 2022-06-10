FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hyliion in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $616.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

In other Hyliion news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hyliion by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hyliion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,833,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 298,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

