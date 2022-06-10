FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRKR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.50. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 35,865 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 80,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.