FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.51) for the year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

RETA stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

