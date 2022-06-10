FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the year.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZYNE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.21. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.