FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Immunome, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Immunome in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will earn ($3.29) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter.

IMNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Immunome from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

