FY2023 Earnings Forecast for PDS Biotechnology Co. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of PDSB opened at $3.72 on Thursday. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

