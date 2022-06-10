FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.52.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$83.96.

TSE NGT opened at C$81.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The firm has a market cap of C$65.07 billion and a PE ratio of 48.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.58. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$66.25 and a 52 week high of C$108.98.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.76 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.42%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

